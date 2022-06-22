STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Seven Parappana Agrahara central prison officials transferred for irregularities

A letter by an inmate mentioning the detailed irregularities inside the jail in connivance of the jail staff had also come to the notice of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Transferred_EPS

Express Illustration.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has transferred the following seven prison department officials attached to the Parappana Agrahara central prisons to other prisons for alleged irregularities.

N Ashok transferred to Vijayapura prison, SN Ramesh to Ballari prison, Shivananda K Ganiger to Belagavi prison, Umesh R Doddamani to Mysuru prison, Lokesh P to Dharawad prison, Bheemanna Devappa Nedalagi to Shivamogga prison and Mahesh Siddanagowda Patil to Kalaburagi prison.

On January 29, this year, the state government had appointed S Murugan, Additional Director General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) to probe the irregularities in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The probe was ordered after video clips of a history-sheeter distributing money to jail staff to enjoy privileges in the prison had gone viral on social media four days before the probe was ordered.

Another video of the canteen staff selling groceries to inmates had also gone viral. 

A letter by an inmate mentioning the detailed irregularities inside the jail in connivance of the jail staff had also come to the notice of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The report submitted by S Murugan pointed out the irregularities of 18 jail officials and recommended action against them.  As a result of this, the government transferred the seven officials on Monday.

