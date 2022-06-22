Mysore pak to masala dosa, PM Modi’s royal treat

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had breakfast with the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the palace on Tuesday. On the breakfast menu were the famous Mysore pak and Mysore masala dosa.

Modi, after taking part in the Yoga Day celebrations on the premises of the Mysuru Palace, was warmly received by Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar with a garland made of Mysuru mallige (jasmine). Yaduveer and Trishika’s son Adyaveeer Narashimaraja Wadiyar was also present.

The royal family had got chefs from its heritage hotel Fernhills Royal Palace, Ooty, and a reputed caterer from Bengaluru. The menu included Mysore pak, Mysore masala dosa, Kashi halwa, Maddur vada, idly, vada, sambhar, and pongal.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar told TNIE that apart from the South Indian delicacies, north Indian dishes too were prepared complying with the protocol from the PM’s office.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister for accepting our invitation and for visiting the palace for breakfast,” she added.Modi had a photo session with the royal family along with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.Modi went around the palace and was impressed with its magnificent structure and artifacts. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar presented a portrait of Panchamuki Anjaneya to the PM.