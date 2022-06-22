STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysore pak to masala dosa, PM Modi’s royal treat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had breakfast with the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the palace on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the Mysuru royal family poses for shutterbugs in the palace on Tuesday. CM Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot look on 

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had breakfast with the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the palace on Tuesday. On the breakfast menu were the famous Mysore pak and Mysore masala dosa.

Modi, after taking part in the Yoga Day celebrations on the premises of the  Mysuru Palace, was warmly received by Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar with a garland made of Mysuru mallige (jasmine). Yaduveer and Trishika’s son Adyaveeer Narashimaraja Wadiyar was also present.

The royal family had got chefs from its heritage hotel Fernhills Royal Palace, Ooty, and a reputed caterer from Bengaluru. The menu included Mysore pak, Mysore masala dosa, Kashi halwa, Maddur vada, idly, vada, sambhar, and pongal.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar told TNIE that apart from the South Indian delicacies, north Indian dishes too were prepared complying with the protocol from the PM’s office.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister for accepting our invitation and for visiting the palace for breakfast,” she added.Modi had a photo session with the royal family along with Governor  Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.Modi went around the palace and was impressed with its magnificent structure and artifacts. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar presented a portrait of Panchamuki Anjaneya to the PM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mysore pak Mysuru royal family
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp