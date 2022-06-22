Now, a blouse, headband to suggest yoga postures 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A blouse that can measure stress and suggest yoga postures, a headband that can tell if one is meditating properly, and posture recognition through kinect technology are some of the highlights at a two-day digital and static yoga exhibition held at Mysuru exhibition grounds here on Tuesday. The exhibition, organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day. Over 146 stalls have been set up at the exhibition.

A ‘Heal in India and Heal by India’ wall is curated to showcase career opportunities in yoga training, yoga institutions and pursuing research in yoga and its efficacy in disease mitigation and prevention. It also talks about the evolution of yoga and how it has become a speciality in the field of healthcare and medicine.

Introducing yoga in the global market and making youth understand the benefits and implementation of yoga in recreational zones like spas and cruise ships are also highlighted. Visitors also get to see how yoga is beneficial in multitasking and in taking up psychological tests that can suggest types of yoga postures. Sensors for BMI are also put up and based on which category you fall into, different types of yoga will be suggested. Contestants of a startup yoga challenge have put up a stall showcasing how digitisation of yoga is fast becoming a trend.