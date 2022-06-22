Postpone JEE Mains, say students 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the admit cards of the JEE Mains 2022 were released online on Tuesday, two days prior to the first test on June 23, students are worried about how to reach their venues amidst widespread protests, floods and Bharat Bandh in some parts of the country. The students have demanded that the exams be postponed.

Parth Maha, a resident of Gujarat, said he has been awaiting admit card and it was released on Tuesday ahead of the first exam on June 23. “I do not know where my centre is and to travel there at the last moment would be difficult,” he said.

With #JEEMains2022 trending on social media platforms, Himanshu Borah, a student activist tweeted, “Several are requesting to reschedule the exam due to floods across 33 districts in Assam. Also, violence across the country due to Agnipath protests have led to travel problems.” The National Testing Agency (NTA), which released the admit card, are yet to make any official announcement on postponement. Vishwamurty, an 18-year-old from Andhra Pradesh will be travelling to Bengaluru for the test. He demand for the test to be postponed to avoid making travel plans at the last minute.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools (KAMS), said the government has left students with no time to prepare for the exams, which will hamper their performance. Travelling to the centres will take time for students at such a short notice, he said.