Tiger cub found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A tiger cub was found dead in the Hediyala sub-division coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A tiger cub was found dead in the Hediyala sub-division coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The tiger reserve staff who were patrolling the forest found the carcass of at Bairigadhe Pinching at Chowdalli Beat in N Beguru forest range. The authorities immediately informed the higherups. Mysuru CCF Malathi Priya, BTR director P Ramesh Kumar, NTCA representative Prasanna and wildlife vet visited the spot and conducted a postmortem as per NTCA guidelines.

The authorities suspected that the cub had been attacked and killed by doles or other wild animals. The body samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mysuru and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in Hyderabad for examination.

