Bommai to write to Deve Gowda on textbook revision

Re-revision of content on Ambedkar and Basavanna will be done soon, he said.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will write a detailed letter to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, answering all the questions he has raised in his letter on textbook revision, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said. “Following H D Deve Gowda’s letter on revision of textbooks by the committee led by Rohit Chakrathirtha, Chief Minister Bommai held a meeting with me on Wednesday evening and sought a detailed explanation from the education department on Gowda’s letter and its content,” he said.

“The CM has sought certain clarifications. We will be providing the details on Thursday,” he said. Asked about Gowda’s demand to drop the entire textbook revision, instead of giving a corrigendum or rerevising parts of textbooks, he said the CM will answer Gowda’s letter in detail.

“It is already clear that revision of textbooks will not be dropped. After meeting the CM on textbook revision on June 3, those protesting said they are open for revision of any part of the textbooks,” Nagesh said. Asked about allegations that the government has not responded to letters of Dalit organisations and litterateurs, but is responding to Vokkaliga leader H D Deve Gowda for political reasons, Nagesh said, “We have already answered every one.

The media statement by CM Bommai after the June 3 meeting has clear answers.” Nagesh said that 92 per cent of the textbooks are already printed, and 79 per cent have reached schools. Re-revision of content on Ambedkar and Basavanna will be done soon, he said.

