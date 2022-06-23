STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pesky calls: Panel fines Airtel, BSNL

The complainants established that both Airtel and BSNL are liable for deficiency of service, the Commission added.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

Image for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holding that not preventing unsolicited and pesky calls and SMSes to mobile numbers of consumers, in spite of activation of ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) amounts to deficiency of service, the district consumer commission directed Bharti Airtel Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to jointly pay Rs 25,000 towards compensation, along with 6 per cent interest per annum, and Rs 5,000 towards cost of litigation to the complainants.

Allowing partly the complaint filed by Meeta Jain and her husband Jitendra Jain, who fought the legal battle without engaging a lawyer, the Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order. The Commission, comprising president M Shobha, members B Devaraju and V Anuradha, observed that Airtel and BSNL have failed to address grievances raised by the complainants despite several reminders, with documentary proof of unsolicited, pesky calls, and messages generated even after activation of DND.

The complainants established that both Airtel and BSNL are liable for deficiency of service, the Commission added. The complainants had sought Rs 1 crore as compensation, refund of all bills with penal interest, legal expenditure for unethical trade practice, and prolonged mental and physical harassment, the Commission said. “In our considered view, the compensation sought by the complainants is exorbitant and excessive.

We deem fit that a sum of Rs 25,000 compensation will suffice for the relief sought by the complainants, which they are jointly entitled to, by Airtel and BSNL, along with 6 per cent interest per annum from the date of complaint lodged till payment is made, and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses to the complainants,” the Commission said. Meeta Jain had taken an Airtel connection whereas Jitendra Jain was using BSNL.

In spite of registering for DND, they received many unsolicited calls and messages, in clear violation of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regulations, they claimed. They also contended that the pesky texts are routed from across India, for which Airtel and BSNL are making profit from revenues due to packs marketed by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL Airtel
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp