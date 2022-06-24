STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP targets Congress over rubber-stamp president comment

The BJP tweets said, “Abdul Kalam, Ramnath Kovind and Draupadi Murmu were all NDA’s choices. 

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Congress and many of its allies have said that the country should not have a rubber-stamp president indirectly taking a dig at the BJP, the saffron party hit back at the Grand Old Party in a series of tweets. The BJP said that the Congress leaders were mere rubber-stamps of the Nehru-Gandhi family. 

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka BJP wondered why the Congress could not tolerate the rise of a tribal woman to the highest position.The  Congress did not  give priority to women, the BJP claimed.  BJP on the other hand is seriously committed to the cause of women empowerment and that’s the reason the party has fielded tribal leader Droupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate, it said. 

The Congress has not been able to even think of fielding such stalwarts. It is  inexcusable that the Congress  has termed the  election of NDA’s  presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu as a rubber stamp,” the party said.   

