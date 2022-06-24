STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors remove Krishna idol from Karnataka man’s throat after he accidentally swallows it

Doctors of KLE’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital here claimed to have performed a complex procedure to remove a metal object from the throat of a 45-year old man.

The tiny idol of Balakrishna removed from the throat

By Express News Service

A male patient was presented at the ENT Department of KLE Hospital with a history of swallowing a foreign body (tiny idol of Lord Balarishna) with complaints of breathing difficulty, throat pain and painful swallowing. He had been shown to a local doctor and had an X-ray of his chest showing an image of Lord Krishna stuck in the throat. 

A thorough history of the patient revealed he had the habit of consuming holy water (prasad) with an idol of Balakrishna immersed in the container daily morning. But accidentally he went swallowed the idol while drinking the holy water a few days ago, according to the doctors.

After endoscopy confirmed this diagnosis, the patient was rushed for emergency surgery to remove the foreign body. It was a challenging case as the left foot of the idol was stuck in the patient’s food pipe and had to be freed.

After great difficulty and maneuvering, the entire idol was finally removed by endoscopy through the mouth with immediate relief of symptoms. Dr Priti Hajare, Dr Vinita Metgudmath and Dr Chaitanya Kamat performed the complex procedure.

