Will resign as MLA, join Congress: Expelled JDS leader SR Srinivas

Addressing the media a day after he was expelled from JDS for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Srinivas reiterated that he has distanced himself from the party.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: JDS MLA from Gubbi, SR Srinivas, here on Thursday said that he was not perturbed by his expulsion from the party and said that he would resign as MLA in December and join the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. 

Addressing the media a day after he was expelled from JDS for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Srinivas reiterated that he has distanced himself from the party. It may be noted here that he has been on good terms with both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah for several months now and had even challenged  JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy to contest against him in the 2023 polls.

JDS, on its part, has already decided to field BS Nagaraju, also a Vokkaliga, from Gubbli.  Meanwhile, JDS has decided to  petition the Speaker soon seeking the disqualification of  Srinivas and Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda under the anti-defection law. 

