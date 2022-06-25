STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest Corp wants lifting of ban on eucalyptus plantation

She also said the Forest Department has handed over 10,000 hectares of land, apart from the 40,000 hectares under their control for afforestation.

Eucalyptus farming (File Photo | EPS, Anwar Basha)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation chairperson Tara on Friday said the Chief Minister is being appealed to rollback the 2017 ban on Eucalyptus plantation. Speaking at the announcement of the upcoming Swarna Mahotsava event, she said the trees grown will be used as material for the paper industry. 

She also said the Forest Department has handed over 10,000 hectares of land, apart from the 40,000 hectares under their control for afforestation. The lands have been given across the state and they will be utilised for growing Casurina, Melia Dubia, Subabul and many other varieties of trees. 

She also said since 2017, the corporation had been facing losses and the fixed deposit amounts had also shrunk. “Now with introduction of new plantation plans and implementation of various schemes, the fixed deposits have increased to Rs 100 crore. It has also been decided that the fixed deposit amounts will henceforth not be utilised for any other works,” she added. Tara added that places which are under the corporation control also include areas around forest areas, and with aggressive plantation, encroachments will be reduced.

