STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: First survey of nomadic tribals in offing

Shetty said there are 47 nomadic tribes, including Bairagi, Bharadi, Bajigar, Dhombari and Golla, in the state. 

Published: 25th June 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Development Corporation chairman  K Ravindra Shetty addresses  the media | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: To ensure that government facilities reach all nomadic tribal communities in the state, the Karnataka Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Development Corporation has for the first time taken up a survey of the communities.

Corporation Chairman K Ravindra Shetty shared details of the survey and welfare programmes. He was interacting with the media at Jaladarshini on Friday after meeting nomadic tribes living in Kuppya village of T Narasipura constituency and Shanubhoganahalli village of Hunsur Assembly constituency.

Shetty said there are 47 nomadic tribes, including Bairagi, Bharadi, Bajigar, Dhombari and Golla, in the state. “According to official statistics, there are around 29 lakh nomads in the state. But community leaders say their population is around 75 lakh with Gollas alone constituting 35 lakh. The population is 9,645 in eight Assembly constituencies of Mysuru district,” he said.

Since there are no proper statistics available about the community population, he has written letters to Deputy Commissioners of all districts to conduct surveys of nomadic tribes through their PDOs and community leaders in their respective districts and submit reports within six months.

Shetty said last year, the corporation received Rs 12.29 crore from the government, of which Rs 2.2 crore has not been used. The government also released Rs 6 crore earlier and another Rs 10 crore recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka nomadic tribal
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp