STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No burial grounds in 1,428 villages of Karnataka, HC warns of contempt proceedings

The Revenue Department claims that government land is not available and the private owners are not coming forward to sell their land.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

graveyard_big

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department under the Karnataka government has given orders to officers to find land for burial grounds in 1,428 villages in the state to escape the wrath of the High Court.

The High Court has warned that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the Principle Secretary of the Department for failing to provide land.

Bengaluru resident Mohammad Iqbal had filed a petition in this regard with the High Court. The division bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa has issued a stern warning on the issue.

According to Revenue Department statistics, there are 29,076 villages in the state. Among them the burial ground land has been allotted in 27,648 villages and 299 towns.

The land has to be given in 1,428 villages and a town in Shivamogga district.

ALSO READ | Do you want bodies dumped on roads? HC asks Karnataka government over burial grounds row

The Department claims that government land is not available and the private owners are not coming forward to sell their land. In every village, there are customs, traditions practiced by local people and it has become very difficult to find land for burial grounds.

Though the government tried to convince the court by giving all these reasons and seeking two years' time, the court did not pay heed to any of these reasons.

The court has noted that the order by the single judge bench was made three years ago. The bench had also warned on August 20, 2019 that if the order is not followed, the Principle Secretary would be jailed after initiating contempt proceedings.

The division bench had given directions to allot land for burial grounds on June 9, which was flouted by the department.

READ HERE | Tensions in Cuddalore's Veppur over burial ground for SC community

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burial grounds cremation Karnataka burial grounds
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp