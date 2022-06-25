Seven foetuses found dumped in Belagavi drain

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as seven foetuses were found stuffed in five small boxes in an open drain near a bridge in Mudalgi near Belagavi on Friday. Many locals, with anxiety writ large on their faces, gathered on the bridge as the news spread like wildfire.

A team of officials from Health and Family Welfare Department visited the spot. According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mahesh Kone, the foetuses are about five to seven months old. The recovered foetuses will be brought to the forensic science laboratory in Belagavi for testing, he said, adding that a committee was being formed by the department to dig deep into the case and track the culprits.

KMF Chairman and local MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi termed the incident “barbaric which makes the society bow its head in shame”.

“I have already directed the police to take the issue seriously and ensure that all those involved in the illegal act are brought to book”, said Jarkiholi. Though the health department is yet to disclose the sex of the foetuses, it is suspected to be a case of of female foeticide. Mudalgi police have filed a case and are investigating.