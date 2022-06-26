STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai instructs officials to start Anjanadri Hills works in a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills in Koppal district, considered to be the birthplace for Lord Hanuman.

The instructions were issued at a meeting Bommai chaired to review the implementation of Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project. About 60 acres of land is required for the project, of which  58 acres is private land. Bommai asked the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with farmers or through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board land acquisition process.

In the first phase of the project connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed. Alternative roads too should be identified and developed, he said. The CM wanted the officials to widen the state highway from the NH to Gangavathi. He instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report and develop  parking and other amenities for pilgrims at the base of the hills. 

Referring to the proposal for building a 430m-ropeway at Anjanadri Hills, Bommai instructed the Tourism Department to complete the tender process  within two months. “I will personally visit Anjanadri Hills before July 15 to inspect the progress of the works,” he said. 

