Male nurse among five held in kidnap case

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The city police have arrested five youths in the 12-year-old boy’s kidnap case. One of the accused is a male nurse who was hired by the boy’s parents to take care of the child’s grandfather. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Police Commissioner Chandragupta said the youths, in the age group of 20 and 25 years, were apprehended in Virajpet of Kodagu district within hours after they released the boy in a deserted place.

“After we received information that the boy was abducted on Thursday evening at 7.15 pm in a car, we rushed to the place and gathered information from the eye witnesses. We also collected information from the family members,” he said. Chandragupta said the first priority of the police was to rescue the child from the abductors. “So the abductors were lured with ‘bait’.

We succeeded in getting the child released from the abductors. They released the child in a deserted place in the night and escaped with the ‘bait’. After rescuing the child, we formed four teams to trace the kidnappers. We managed to apprehend them from Virajpet,” he said. “During the preliminary investigation, the youths had committed the crime for ransom to clear their loans,” Chandragupta said.