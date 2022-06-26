No undeclared emergency in India: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s democracy is strong, while it is like cinema trailers that come only for a few minutes in many other countries, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the BJP-organised anniversary of Emergency, which was imposed on the country on June 25, 1975. “The only place where democracy is growing strong is India. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka have not seen continuous democracy,” he said, here on Saturday.

“The Indian Constitution is the best in the world. It is a time-tested document, which safeguards our democracy. People should not think that just by voting their responsibility is over and they should involve themselves in ongoing issues. Participation gives the real meaning to democracy. Everyone should be a stakeholder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked towards building a stronger democracy,” he said.



“There was no freedom of speech, and now Congress leaders say there is an undeclared emergency in the country. They should realise that they are allowed to speak their mind and that is the proof of democracy,” he said.

When Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, during whose government the Emergency was imposed, the central government had all the powers. During Modi’s period, it is the other way. He introduced the Jan Dhan scheme and made everyone open bank accounts. Then came the Swachh Bharat initiative, direct benefit transfer scheme and drinking water supply scheme. That’s how democracy is strengthened, he said.

“The Emergency was a challenge for democracy as it tweaked the Constitution. The fire of freedom struggle was seen during the Emergency. The black era made India even more strong. The role of Karnataka during the Emergency was major as people arrested in North India were shifted to Bengaluru jail,” he said.