Seven workers killed, 14 injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Belagavi

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle in which railroad workers were travelling was overspeeding.

Published: 26th June 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 07:36 PM

The mangled remains of the vehicle.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Seven people died while 14 others were injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying daily wage workers plunged down a bridge near Kabalapur in Belagavi taluk around 8 am on Sunday. 

The deceased have been identified as Adiveppa Sajali (42), Basavaraj Dalavi (35), Basangouda Hanamannavar (51), Akash Gasti (22), Fakeerappa Harijan (51), all residents of Akkatengerhal, Basavaraj Sanadi (40), resident of Mallapur (35), Krishna Khanduri (36) resident of Dasanatti village of Gokak taluk. 

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital whereas one person Kiran Kalasannavara has been shifted to a private hospital since his condition is stated to be critical.

These labourers were working at two railway track doubling worksites that are at Desur railway junction and near Sambra village in Belagavi taluk. They used to reach the worksite every day by travelling in a multi-utility vehicle in a group from the village and were returning home in the same vehicle after finishing the day's work. On Sunday too, they were coming for work in the MUV early in the morning. 

According to the sources, many labourers travel from Akkatangerhal village of Gokak taluk in three MUVs to reach this work site every day. The drivers of these vehicles resort to overspeeding to reach the worksite earlier. The driver Bheemappa who was overspeeding lost control over the vehicle and his vehicle toppled down the Kalyal bridge. The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident. Police have removed the damaged vehicle from the Nala using a crane.

