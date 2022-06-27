STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys techie falls off flyover, dies

A software professional died in a freak accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 near Kunigal when the sports bike he was riding jumped off a bridge and fell down on Sunday.

Published: 27th June 2022 03:47 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  A software professional died in a freak accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 near Kunigal when the sports bike he was riding jumped off a bridge and fell down on Sunday. The deceased, Suraj N J (27), was a resident of Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. He was an employee with Infosys in Bengaluru, the police said.

He was travelling to Belluru and was clocking 150 kmph on his Ducati bike when it brushed past a van and fell off the bridge at Gavimata around 7 am. He died on the spot, sustaining injuries in the neck, spinal cord and thighs. One of his friends Ajay, who was riding another bike, was a long way behind Suraj during the mishap.

