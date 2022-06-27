STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will take up Hubballi-Ankola railway project this year: CM Bommai 

VN Nayak, an environmentalist from Ankola, said instead of making the existing Ankola-Hubballi road into four lanes, it is good to take up the railway project as it is more eco-friendly. 

Published: 27th June 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Smart City works in Hubballi on Sunday. MP Pralhad Joshi looks on. (File Photo)

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Smart City works in Hubballi on Sunday. MP Pralhad Joshi looks on. (File Photo)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  The Karnataka government is keen tothe  take up Hubballi-Ankola railway project this year soon after getting environmental and other clearances, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Bommai said the project is in the final stages of getting the clearances. 

The project was proposed decades ago to connect north Karnataka with the ports of Uttara Kannada. Work was initiated from Hubballi to Kalaghatagi, but not between Kalaghatagi to Ankola via Yellapur following objections. The proposed railway line passes through the Western Ghats where an elephant corridor and Kali Tiger Reserve are located.On Sunday,  Bommai said that they are hopeful of getting clearance for the project this year. 

VN Nayak, an environmentalist from Ankola, said instead of making the existing Ankola-Hubballi road into four lanes, it is good to take up the railway project as it is more eco-friendly.   “There is a need to modify the railway design and tunnels should be built where there is an elephant corridor.

The project should be taken up like the West where tunnels are built without harming the environment and wildlife,” he added. However, a few environmentalists continue to oppose the project saying it passes through the tiger reserve.  

Work on Dharwad-Belagavi rail line soon, says Bommai 
Belagavi: Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon. “Grants for the project have already been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process,” Bommai said after inaugurating BS Channabasappa Textile Mall at Tilakwadi in Belagavi. Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, “The Union Government has given the necessary clearance for the railway project.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi-Ankola Basavaraj Bommai  railway project Environmental Clearances Kalaghatagi Ankola Western Ghats Kali Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp