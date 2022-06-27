Will take up Hubballi-Ankola railway project this year: CM Bommai 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka government is keen tothe take up Hubballi-Ankola railway project this year soon after getting environmental and other clearances, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Bommai said the project is in the final stages of getting the clearances.

The project was proposed decades ago to connect north Karnataka with the ports of Uttara Kannada. Work was initiated from Hubballi to Kalaghatagi, but not between Kalaghatagi to Ankola via Yellapur following objections. The proposed railway line passes through the Western Ghats where an elephant corridor and Kali Tiger Reserve are located.On Sunday, Bommai said that they are hopeful of getting clearance for the project this year.

VN Nayak, an environmentalist from Ankola, said instead of making the existing Ankola-Hubballi road into four lanes, it is good to take up the railway project as it is more eco-friendly. “There is a need to modify the railway design and tunnels should be built where there is an elephant corridor.

The project should be taken up like the West where tunnels are built without harming the environment and wildlife,” he added. However, a few environmentalists continue to oppose the project saying it passes through the tiger reserve.

Work on Dharwad-Belagavi rail line soon, says Bommai

Belagavi: Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon. “Grants for the project have already been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process,” Bommai said after inaugurating BS Channabasappa Textile Mall at Tilakwadi in Belagavi. Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, “The Union Government has given the necessary clearance for the railway project.”