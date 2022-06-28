CM bats for 40-year plan on Bengaluru’s development

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan on Bengaluru’s development for the next 40 years. The top priority now is to decongest Bengaluru by providing better roads and transportation facilities along with development of satellite towns on the city’s outskirts, the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations here on Monday, Bommai said it is time to seriously review Bengaluru development works undertaken by previous governments. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and everyday more than 5,000 new vehicles are added to the city roads.

Need to give better facilities to investors: CM

Bengaluru has 1.3 crore population and a very high vehicle population which is only increasing by the day, he said. “The city is growing horizontally and places as far as 40 km from Vidhana Soudha are also part of Bengaluru. Irrespective of distance, there is a need to supply drinking water, provide drainage facilities and road connectivity to these places. Bengaluru city connects with Ramanagara and Tumkur districts because of its horizontal growth,” he said.

The CM further pointed out that Bengaluru is a knowledge city which draws people from different parts of the world. For the last 60 years, it has been attracting people because it is home to many public sector units besides IT/BT companies and research and development (R&D) centres. The state is getting large investments and there is a need to provide better facilities to investors, he said.