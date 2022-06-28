STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM bats for 40-year plan on Bengaluru’s development

Speaking on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations here on Monday, Bommai said it is time to seriously review Bengaluru development works undertaken by previous governments.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan on Bengaluru’s development for the next 40 years. The top priority now is to decongest Bengaluru by providing better roads and transportation facilities along with development of satellite towns on the city’s outskirts, the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations here on Monday, Bommai said it is time to seriously review Bengaluru development works undertaken by previous governments. Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and everyday more than 5,000 new vehicles are added to the city roads. 

Need to give better facilities to investors: CM

Bengaluru has 1.3 crore population and a very high vehicle population which is only increasing by the day, he said. “The city is growing horizontally and places as far as 40 km from Vidhana Soudha are also part of Bengaluru. Irrespective of distance, there is a need to supply drinking water, provide drainage facilities and road connectivity to these places. Bengaluru city connects with Ramanagara and Tumkur districts because of its horizontal growth,” he said.

The CM further pointed out that Bengaluru is a knowledge city which draws people from different parts of the world. For the last 60 years, it has been attracting people because it is home to many public sector units besides IT/BT companies and research and development (R&D) centres. The state is getting large investments and there is a need to provide better facilities to investors, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Development Bommai Bengaluru satellite towns outskirts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp