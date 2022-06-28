Forest officers not happy with CM's statement

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest department officers are not too happy with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that higher-ups should visit the field and stay in forests.

While participating at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation Limited, the CM had issued an oral direction to all senior forest department officials including the Principal chief conservator of forests to the Deputy conservator of forests, to spend at last 15 days a month in the field (the forests). “Senior officials are rooted in Bengaluru. You are not coming out of your offices. Go to the forests, and stay there for 15 days a month. It will boost the morale of other personnel of the department. It will send the message that the senior officials are engaged in protecting the forests,” CM Bommai had said.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior forest department official said: “It is a must for all forest staffers to be on the field and ensure forest protection. Since the last six months, it has been made mandatory for all staffers to visit the forests during weekends and undertake foot patrolling.” In May 2022, during a foot patrolling session, an encroachment in Devanahalli reserve forest was observed. Immediately, over 100 metres was cleared in the buffer zone and 350 acres of land was protected in total, the official said.



Staying in the field for 15 days is not practical, the official commented while adding that he hoped no government order would be issued for the same. "There are many other works to be carried out including attending meetings called by politicians, and court hearings", he said.

Visiting the field is also important --- it boosts the morale of the ground staff. It also sends a strong warning message to poachers and those indulging in illegal activities, the official stated.



The officials also said that they have been trying to ensure that directors and deputy conservator of forests (DCFs) stay in the forests, but it has not been happening. They stay in district offices, so, they are available for meetings with other departments like revenue and district administrations and even politicians.

The officials also admitted that at the same time, it is also essential that the higher ups are constantly available for the field staffers and more so incase of emergency.



Another retired forest department official who is now working as a consultant with the government said: “When I was a DCF, I would stay in the forest and ensure that a daily evening record of the sightings and problems were collected. Morning and evening rounds was the order of the day. Nowadays, it is all left to the juniors and each ranger acts as the DCF, which is not the right method of forest protection, due to which rise in construction on forest buffer is on the rise", he said.