In a major reshuffle, 16 IPS officers transferred by Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday transferred 16 IPS officers. A major reshuffle has been made at the top brass of Bengaluru city as five divisions have got new DCPs. Hassan SP R Srinivas Gowda has been posted as the new DCP of the Central Division in Bengaluru, which was lying vacant for almost a month. CK Baba, who was awaiting posting, has been transferred as DCP South-East Division, replacing Joshi Srinath Mahadev, who has been transferred as Lokayukta SP.

Belagavi SP Laxman Nimbargi has been posted as DCP of West Division, replacing Sanjeev M Patil, who has been posted as Belagavi SP, while Kala Krishnaswamy has been posted as DCP Traffic East division, replacing KM Shantharaju, who has been transferred as SP, BESCOM. Meanwhile, Dharwad SP P Krishnakant has been posted as DCP South Division, replacing Harish Pandey, who has been transferred as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru.

CID SP Nagesh DL has been posted as SP of Chikkaballapur district, replacing GK Mithun Kumar, who has been transferred to the CID. Bagalkot SP Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar has been made Dharwad SP, while Hariram Shankar, who was DCP (Law & Order) in Mangaluru city, is the new Hassan SP. ACB SP Jayaprakash is posted as Bagalkot SP and BESCOM SP Shobha Rani VJ is transferred to ACB, while Shivanshu Rajput, who was Assistant SP of Bantwal sub-division in Dakshina Kannada district, is transferred as Assistant SP of Humnabad sub-division.