STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In a major reshuffle, 16 IPS officers transferred by Karnataka government

CID SP Nagesh DL has been posted as SP of Chikkaballapur district, replacing GK Mithun Kumar, who has been transferred to the CID.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government on Monday transferred 16 IPS officers. A major reshuffle has been made at the top brass of Bengaluru city as five divisions have got new DCPs. Hassan SP R Srinivas Gowda has been posted as the new DCP of the Central Division in Bengaluru, which was lying vacant for almost a month. CK Baba, who was awaiting posting, has been transferred as DCP South-East Division, replacing Joshi Srinath Mahadev, who has been transferred as Lokayukta SP.

Belagavi SP Laxman Nimbargi has been posted as DCP of West Division, replacing Sanjeev M Patil, who has been posted as Belagavi SP, while Kala Krishnaswamy has been posted as DCP Traffic East division, replacing KM Shantharaju, who has been transferred as SP, BESCOM. Meanwhile, Dharwad SP P Krishnakant has been posted as DCP South Division, replacing Harish Pandey, who has been transferred as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru.

CID SP Nagesh DL has been posted as SP of Chikkaballapur district, replacing GK Mithun Kumar, who has been transferred to the CID. Bagalkot SP Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar has been made Dharwad SP, while Hariram Shankar, who was DCP (Law & Order) in Mangaluru city, is the new Hassan SP. ACB SP Jayaprakash is posted as Bagalkot SP and BESCOM SP Shobha Rani VJ is transferred to ACB, while Shivanshu Rajput, who was Assistant SP of Bantwal sub-division in Dakshina Kannada district, is transferred as Assistant SP of Humnabad sub-division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka transferred 16 IPS officers reshuffle DCP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp