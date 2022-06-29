Illegal temple: Probe against inspector

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) has begun an inquiry into an alleged illegal construction of a temple on the premises of Gokul Road police station here. The charge is that station Inspector JM Kalimirchi began the construction of the temple, though the building where the station functions out of is rented.

The building belongs to the Small-Scale Industrial Development Corporation. After taking an oral permission from officials, Kalimirchi began the construction of Ganesha temple. Arguments broke out between Kalimirchi and small-scale department officials over releasing water to cure the plaster of the tructure. Officials wrote to their higher-ups in Bengaluru who said the construction has to be stopped. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has ordered an inquiry.