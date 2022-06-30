Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the compulsory retirement of a civil judge, who was found guilty of signing the order sheets which were prepared by the Bench Clerk in his unauthorised absence the previous day and mentioning the date as the following day.“Court proceedings are sacrosanct... the petitioner has committed a serious dereliction of his duty,” Justice PS Dinesh Kumar said, dismissing the petition filed by Shivanand Laxman Anchi, 39, from Bailhongal in Belagavi District.

Anchi questioned the compulsory retirement arguing that the punishment is grossly disproportionate. The court said no exception can be taken to the quantum of penalty imposed on him. “Maintenance of a high degree of probity and integrity are the hallmarks of Judges. To record proceedings in the order sheet, which have not actually taken place, is anathema to sacrosanct court proceedings and such conduct cannot be countenanced in the case of a judicial officer/judge,” the court observed.

Based on evidence, the inquiry officer has held the charges against the petitioner as proved. The petitioner was in-charge civil judge and JMFC, Ponnampet. On June 27, 2019, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kodagu, conducted a surprise visit and noticed the petitioner signing the order sheets of the previous day on June 27 and putting the date as June 26, 2019. The petitioner was compulsorily retired on March 22, 2021.