STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC upholds compulsory retirement of judge

Anchi questioned the compulsory retirement arguing that the punishment is grossly disproportionate.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the compulsory retirement of a civil judge, who was found guilty of signing the order sheets which were prepared by the Bench Clerk in his unauthorised absence the previous day and mentioning the date as the following day.“Court proceedings are sacrosanct... the petitioner has committed a serious dereliction of his duty,” Justice PS Dinesh Kumar said, dismissing the petition filed by Shivanand Laxman Anchi, 39, from Bailhongal in Belagavi District.

Anchi questioned the compulsory retirement arguing that the punishment is grossly disproportionate. The court said no exception can be taken to the quantum of penalty imposed on him. “Maintenance of a high degree of probity and integrity are the hallmarks of Judges. To record proceedings in the order sheet, which have not actually taken place, is anathema to sacrosanct court proceedings and such conduct cannot be countenanced in the case of a judicial officer/judge,” the court observed.  

Based on evidence, the inquiry officer has held the charges against the petitioner as proved. The petitioner was in-charge civil judge and JMFC, Ponnampet. On June 27, 2019, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kodagu, conducted a surprise visit and noticed the petitioner signing the order sheets of the previous day on June 27 and putting the date as June 26, 2019. The petitioner was compulsorily retired on March 22, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: All eyes on Raj Bhavan for next government formation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Active COVID-19 cases cross one lakh mark
Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express
Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Continue GST compensation for 5 years, Chhattisgarh asks Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp