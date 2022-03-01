BJP using Harsha murder for political gain: Congress

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh alleged that the BJP is using cases like the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha for elections. “Over 30 Hindus have been killed during the BJP’s tenure,” he charged.

Sundaresh told reporters here on Monday that the BJP has used Harsha for their own gains during the hijab issue, but they failed to fetch a job for him. When he was looking for a job, the BJP failed to help him out, he said.

“Harsha applied for a job in the city corporation. BJP didn’t help him in this regard. Later, he sought the help of a Congress worker. BJP failed to respond when he was in a crisis, and is now claiming that he is their worker,” he claimed.

Sundaresh said that Harsha is neither a Bajrang Dal worker nor a BJP worker. There were cases against him. He had enemies because of a conflict between them when he was in jail earlier. His mother had also said that Harsha was not with the Bajrang Dal, he further claimed.

Though Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the city, a procession was carried out. It seems that Section 144 is not applicable to the elected representatives of the BJP, Sundaresh said. He warned of protests on March 6 and 7, if no action is initiated against RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and other BJP leaders for taking part in the procession.

Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga after a week

Shivamogga: The schools and colleges in Shivamogga reopened from Monday, after a gap of one week. They were closed from February 21, as curfew was imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, following riots that broke out after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20. However, Section 144 continues to be imposed in the city till 6 am on March 4, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people in the city. Education Department sources said that classes went on smoothly, with Section 144 in force near all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.