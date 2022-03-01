STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit Sangarsha Samithi protests murder of Dalit man in Belthangady

Condemning the brutal murder of a dalit man by a Bajrang Dal activist in Kanyadi near Dharmasthala, Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (DSS) members staged a protest in Mysuru city on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Condemning the brutal murder of a dalit man by a Bajrang Dal activist in Kanyadi near Dharmasthala, Dalit Sangarsha Samithi (DSS) members staged a protest in Mysuru city on Monday. Hundreds of agitators gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office raising slogans against the State Government accusing them of failing to take action against the culprits.

Several BJP leaders from the Sangh Parivar background are instigating others with their communal speeches, they said. “Hearing to this provocative speeches, there have been many atrocities against the SCs/STs, tribals and Minorities over the last several days.

Such atrocities are even recorded and are made viral on social media platforms... but the government has failed to take cognisance of such cases,” they rued. The agitators alleged that while the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga was a personal one, it was projected as communal.

“However, a Dalit man was killed and suitable action must be taken against the accused. The government should also provide job to the family member of the deceased,” they added.  

