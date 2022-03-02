STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai hits out at Congress, says Mekedatu rally only for political gains

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at the opposition Congress for taking out a padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

The CM said the Congress has put the people of Bengaluru to inconvenience for its political interests and it has no moral right to pressurise the government for implementation of the Mekedatu project. Bommai said the Congress leaders could have held their protest at the Freedom Park, instead of creating traffic snarls by taking out the padayatra for three days in Bengaluru.

Stating that the government is committed to implementing the Mekedatu project, the CM said the Congress leaders, who are staging protests now, had not taken any steps to implement the project when they were in power. They had not even bothered to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the project, he said. “They have no moral right to blame us. We are committed to implement the project and we will definitely do it,” he said.

