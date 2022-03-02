Efforts underway to bring back mortal remains of Naveen: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that Naveen Gyana Goudar, a native of Chalageri village in Haveri district, was killed in shelling when he came out of the metro station. Another student from the same village was there at that time, but he is said to have returned, owing to intense cold.

Bommai spoke to Naveen’s father Shekhar Goudar, a retired engineer with South Indian Paper Mills, over phone and consoled the family. Bommai said the family is known to him. Haveri is the CM’s home district.

The CM informed them that they are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and are making all-out efforts to bring back his mortal remains at the earliest. The CM said he has also spoken to the Prime Minister’s Office and provided all details after the PM wanted to speak to Naveen’s father.

“Shekhar Goudar informed the Chief Minister that he had spoken with his son in the morning over phone, and he used to call up twice or thrice every day,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Bommai said efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Ukraine are on. Two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine to reach their homes without any hassle, he added.