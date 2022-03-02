STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Government should have focused on troubled regions: Naveen's native villagers

Chalageri village near the toll on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, was plunged into sorrow as news of Naveen’s death spread.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Friends, relatives and neighbours throng Naveen Gyana Goudar’s house in Chalageri, Haveri district, on Tuesday | Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHALAGERI(HAVERI DIST): Chalageri village near the toll on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, was plunged into sorrow as news of Naveen’s death spread. The villagers, who assembled near the boy’s father Shekhar’s house, felt that the Union Government should have focused on evacuating Indian nationals from the most affected eastern parts of Ukraine alongside.

Attributing Naveen’s death to “diplomatic negligence”, they claimed that this led to students suffering and spending sleepless nights in bunkers. “At least now, the government should deploy more flights to airlift stranded Indians by holding talks with both the Ukrainian and Russian governments,” said Siddalingappa.

The villagers and Naveen’s family also vented their anger at Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi and said that the MP didn’t help in getting Naveen back. However, the anger died down after Shivakumar Udasi, along with Ranebennur MLA Arunkumar Pujar, arrived at Shekhar Gyana Goudar’s residence and condoled the death of Naveen.

Meanwhile, two other students from the village — Amith and Suman — are stuck in Kharkiv city but are said to be safe. Naveen had apparently called Amith to transfer some money to his account for purchasing food items as he had insufficient funds. However, within minutes, Naveen died.

Yeshwanth, who also hails from Karnataka, had accompanied Naveen to the supermarket, but returned to the bunker on seeing long queues. Later, when he called Naveen, a Ukrainian answered the phone and informed that Naveen was no more and that the body had been shifted to a mortuary.

‘Only God can save our children’

Sridhar’s son Suman and nephew Amith too were with Naveen in the same bunker. He told media persons, “The unfortunate death of Naveen has created panic among us. We are now praying to God for the safety of our children.” 

He alleged that MP Shivakumar Udasi did not answer his or his children’s calls nor replied to messages sent by them. A memorandum given to Union minister Pralhad Joshi too did not get any positive response, he rued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian students Karnataka students Ukraine RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war Naveen Gyana Goudar
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp