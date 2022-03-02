Russia-Ukraine war: Many Karnataka students board trains to escape conflict

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Hundreds of students from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and the country’s second largest city Kharkiv, heaved a sigh of relief since their long stay in the bunkers ended on Tuesday, as they departed towards western Ukraine in trains. Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy advised all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv on an urgent basis, by train or through other means available.

Following instructions from the Embassy, thousands of students from India, including those from Karnataka, began vacating places where they had taken shelter amid Russian advances, with their belongings, and boarded trains to the Hungary border, claimed students from Bagalkot who were stranded in Kharkiv.

Speaking to TNIE, Chetan Magi, a medical student hailing from Bagalkot, said, “I have boarded a train for the Hungarian border from Kharkiv. I am leaving on the instructions of the Indian Embassy. There are other students from Karnataka who are also heading towards western Ukraine. The local authorities are operating trains free of cost.”

Kiran, another student, however, claimed: “I have no trust in the Indian Embassy, because it is not responding to our calls or messages. Many of us are without food for at least two days. We are forced to travel to the Hungarian border at our own peril.”

Meanwhile, several students decided against leaving Kharkiv, after reports surfaced of a student from Haveri district dying amidst the conflict, as he made his way to the railway station after buying groceries, said Ashwat Gurav, a medical student from Bagalkot.

“We had all packed up to leave for the railway station, but heavy shelling forced us back into the bunkers. We have been advised not to step out. The Embassy is not helping us in safely getting out of Kharkiv. The situation is really bad,” said Shraddha Nayakar, another medical student from Vijayapura.

At least 40 students from Karnataka, who were stranded in Ukraine have returned to their hometowns in the last one week. However, none of the students from Bagalkot and Vijayapura have arrived in India.