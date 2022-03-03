Haveri MP meets Jaishankar, urges him to bring back Naveen's body from Ukraine at the earliest

G Subash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Making a request to bring back the body of Naveen Gyana Goudar to India from Ukraine at the earliest, Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi submitted a memorandum to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the letter, he also submitted a list of students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine and requested the minister to evacuate them back to India.

Speaking to The New Indian Express from New Delhi, he said that Dr Jaishankar was so humble and assured that he would make all efforts to bring back the body of the fourth year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine who was killed in a bomb blast at a supermarket on Tuesday morning (Ukraine time).

"The minister also said that all Indian students will be evacuated from Ukraine at the earliest," Udasi said.

Udasi also said he will be staying back in Delhi for a few days and coordinating with external affairs ministry officials over the return of stranded people from Karnataka and the body of Naveen.