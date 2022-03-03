Underground stations only safe place in Kharkiv now, says Mandya youth

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANDYA: Even as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has set a deadline urging Indian students stranded in Kharkiv to leave the city, a student from Mandya has shared his struggle to find a way out, as most of the students were denied entry on a train departing the station.

Manoj J, a third-year medical student from Kharkiv National Medical Institute, who is a native of KRS in Mandya district, has conveyed to his family that he and several other Indian students were struggling to board a train that was due to leave the city, which is under attack from the Russian armed forces.

In an audio message sent on Wednesday morning, he said that Ukrainian citizens were allowed to board the train, after which senior citizens and others were allowed inside, but students including him and others from India, who were taking shelter in a Metro station, were denied entry into the train.

He also shared a video message from Kharkiv, saying that the situation there is critical, and several students are in a state of panic. “I am currently in Kharkiv. Many regions here have been witnessing attacks by the Russian Army. Our consultancy heads and agents are updating us about the situation. We are taking shelter in in underground metro stations,” he said.

27 students from Mysuru stranded in Ukraine

According to a list prepared by the Mysuru DC’s office, over 27 students are stranded in Ukraine and attempts are being made to safely evacuate them. DC Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the disaster management consultant from Mysuru has sent a list to the state government.

7 Hassan students return home

Hassan: Seven of the 13 medical students from Hassan, who were stranded in Ukraine, have safely returned to their native district so far. Six students, however, continue to be holed up in different parts of the country. Speaking to TNIE, Hassan DC R Girish said that the district authorities are making sincere efforts to bring back stranded students from Ukraine, and they are in touch with the concerned nodal officer. The DC also said that the stranded students have contacted the Indian Embassy and the district authorities. Currently, they are not facing food shortages, and are healthy, he added.