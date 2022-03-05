STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Budget 2022-23: 34,000 temples in state to get autonomy

Earlier, at a BJP executive meeting, the CM had indicated that he would bring a law to make temples autonomous and free from government control. 

CM Basavaraj Bommai leaves after offering prayers at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

File photo of CM Basavaraj Bommai at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his maiden budget speech, proposed to withdraw government control over temples in the state, by giving autonomy to those that come under the Endowment Department.

“There was a long pending demand to do away with government control on temples. Necessary legal action will be taken to delegate development work for the temples,” said Bommai. 

Karnataka has over 34,000 endowment temples. Of them, 175 are Class A temples, with an annual revenue of above Rs 25 lakh, 158 temples are Class B with revenue between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while others are Class C with annual revenue of under Rs 5 lakh. 

