Namma Clinics will take healthcare to doorstep 

Published: 05th March 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement of 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ (our clinics) seems to be on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. The purpose of these clinics, according to him, is to ensure that healthcare reaches the doorsteps of the urban population, and plugs critical gaps in the public health system.

The clinics, also to be known as ‘health and wellness centres’, will be set up in Bengaluru’s 243 BBMP wards and 195 others will be spread across major cities of the state.“These centres are mainly being set up to ease detection of non-communicable diseases and also act as referral treatment to specialists.

They will have a yoga centre, teleconsultation, regular screening for NCDs such as hypertension and diabetes. A medical officer, staff nurse and two-member support staff will be posted at each health centre,” informed BBMP Health Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra. Mobile clinics are also being planned in Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Haveri and Chikkamagaluru. 

