STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Quarry crashes in Mysuru, five rescued

Five labourers were rescued after a portion of a stone quarry came crashing down at Madahalli near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Huge boulders crashed on an earthmover at Madahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Five labourers were rescued after a portion of a stone quarry came crashing down at Madahalli near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday. At the time of the incident, 12 labourers were said to be working at the quarry and rescue workers were not sure whether other labourers have perished or trapped under the debris. A large boiler fell on the earthmoving equipment and tipper lorries at the bottom of the quarry. 

Demands to shut quarry ignored: KRRS

Local residents said that some of the labourers may be trapped inside the boiler. It is said that migrant workers form Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were working at the quarry for some years now. Officials could not get full details of the labourers as the owner of the quarry and the person who had taken it on lease have gone missing.

The district administration has summoned NDRF personnel and a dog squad for the rescue operation. The operator of an earthmoving equipment, Francis, who was rescued, said some ten people were working at the site when the tragedy occurred. “I am not sure how many are trapped,” he added. SP Shiva Kumar said they have arrested manager Naveed.

A video clip of the incident showed some 10-12 people running away from the quarry and the rescue operation will give a clearer picture on the number of dead and trapped, he added. KRRS leader Madappa alleged that the quarry operations were being carried out in four acres of land, while permission had been given for one acre. Repeated demands to shut the site were ignored for the last 10 years, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha said the NDRF, police, fire and health department officials are involved in the rescue operations and have pulled out five people. The district administration has sought a report from Mines and Geology department experts on the incident, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp