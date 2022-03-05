Quarry crashes in Mysuru, five rescued

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Five labourers were rescued after a portion of a stone quarry came crashing down at Madahalli near Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday. At the time of the incident, 12 labourers were said to be working at the quarry and rescue workers were not sure whether other labourers have perished or trapped under the debris. A large boiler fell on the earthmoving equipment and tipper lorries at the bottom of the quarry.

Demands to shut quarry ignored: KRRS

Local residents said that some of the labourers may be trapped inside the boiler. It is said that migrant workers form Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were working at the quarry for some years now. Officials could not get full details of the labourers as the owner of the quarry and the person who had taken it on lease have gone missing.

The district administration has summoned NDRF personnel and a dog squad for the rescue operation. The operator of an earthmoving equipment, Francis, who was rescued, said some ten people were working at the site when the tragedy occurred. “I am not sure how many are trapped,” he added. SP Shiva Kumar said they have arrested manager Naveed.

A video clip of the incident showed some 10-12 people running away from the quarry and the rescue operation will give a clearer picture on the number of dead and trapped, he added. KRRS leader Madappa alleged that the quarry operations were being carried out in four acres of land, while permission had been given for one acre. Repeated demands to shut the site were ignored for the last 10 years, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha said the NDRF, police, fire and health department officials are involved in the rescue operations and have pulled out five people. The district administration has sought a report from Mines and Geology department experts on the incident, she said.