Focus on evacuation now, will help students with education: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

As students returning home from Ukraine face uncertainty over continuing their education, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said the safe evacuation of students is the first priority of the government, and concerns over their education too will be looked into. After the Russia-Ukraine war started, 366 students from Karnataka have returned from Ukraine on Saturday evening, while many are still stranded in the war-torn country.

Excerpts from the interview.

Several students pursuing higher education in Ukraine are returning home after the war started. Will the government help them in continuing their education?

The priority now is to ensure safe evacuation of students and bring them back home. That is being done now. We have to see how long will this war continue and if they want to go back (to Ukraine to continue education). First, the focus is on evacuation and after that, we can look into their academics. We will certainly do whatever best we can. Let us see the developments as we don’t know how long the war will go on and if there will be a ceasefire.



Is there any thinking in the government on those lines?

Whenever there is any requirement the government has to respond and we will do that. The government will help them. However, it is too early to talk about details.

Your views on budget allocation and the focus on the Higher Education department?

We have taken several measures and digitalisation has improved the quality of learning. Bengaluru and Karnataka are ahead of others in terms of innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The quality of education needs to improve and there is a need for more collaboration between industries and institutions to ensure that all graduates are employable and industry-ready.

We are trying to do whatever is required to support and facilitate that in terms of academics and infrastructure. The National Education Policy (NEP) is forward-looking.

The budget also mentions employment policy...

Yes. We have also come out with a simple portal to connect all the stakeholders on one platform to provide all information about demand, the skill and qualifications required. It helps youngsters to start learning in that direction, along with their basic courses.

The government is facilitating this by providing the required staff and infrastructure. Karnataka is the land of opportunity and future. But we need to ensure that available resources meet the requirements. We also want to take industries beyond Bengaluru and measures are being taken in that direction.

The budget also mentions upgrading seven government engineering colleges. How will they be selected?

They will be selected based on the region and number of admissions. We are taking up seven colleges and the remaining colleges too will be included in Super30. The government, the VTU and industry will work together to ensure all our government colleges are well-positioned.

These institutions should play the role of the anchor for their respective districts. These colleges should be looked up to for technology, innovation and also play the role of start-up hubs. It takes time to build institutions and we have initiated measures in that direction.

There seems to be a lot of focus on Bengaluru in the budget. Is it because of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections?

If the city has to do well and our economy has to sustain, we have to focus on Bengaluru's development and infrastructure.