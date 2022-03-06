State to allocate funds to treat Parkinson's patients in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government to soon annoounce separate allocation of funds for treating Parkinson Patients in Karnataka through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.

Speaking at a symposium on Parkinson's Disease in Bengaluru organised by Kings College London (KCL) and Parkinson's Research Alliance of India (PRAI), he said, "considering the rising patient population of Parkison's disease and other movement disorders in India, it is important to focus on technology and research for treatment solution. I would also like to allocate some funds for treatment of such patients. This will be announced shortly after discussion," he said.

Meanwhile, he launched an advanced third-generation D-mine Apormorphine pumps and pens (injections) manufactured by German Pharma major 'Ever Pharma' by Celera Neuro Sciences.

The Medical Director of Celera Neuro Sciences which got the DCGI approved German technology to India Dr Babu Narayanan said "Parkinson's patients in India till now had only two options:oral pills for early stages of the disease or Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery for advance stages. There was no other treatment available. These latest, DCGI approved products usually available in Western countries will fill the gap and offer and important medical option in the management of Parkinson's disease and improving quality of life," he said.

Bengaluru's renowned Parkinsons Disease Specialist Dr Prashanth LK speaking on the importance of making Apomorphine infusion therapies and rescue injections (pens) said, "India is emerging as a hot spot for parkinson's disease. Apomorphine infustion therapies and rescue injections (pens) are the current therapies for people with moderately advanced disease. The PRAI collaboration has helped bring these advanced German devices to India for apomorphine therapy," he said.

Dr Babu Narayan also explained that as DBS procedures are usually not very affordable for more patients the Celera Neuro Sciences is in the process of opening clinics to use apomorphine therapy in hopsitals all over India in collaboration with prominent neurologists who will administer this therapy to patients.

Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar said that Karnataka has a phenomenal health care and medical education ecosystem. He stressed that there is a need to increase investments in medical research.

He said, "I would like the RGUHS to allign with this great research initiative. We would provide not only professors but also funds for this important research program on Parkinson's."