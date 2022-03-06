STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Bidar students back home safe from Ukraine

While Amit caught a flight to Hyderabad and arrived at Bidar town later in the evening, Vaishnavi will reach Bengaluru on Saturday night or Sunday. 

Published: 06th March 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students returning from war-hit Ukraine (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Two students from Bidar, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, returned to the country on Saturday.  Amit Siranje from Mangalpet and Vaishnavi from Narayanpur village of Basavakalyan taluk  reached New Delhi on Saturday morning. 

While Amit caught a flight to Hyderabad and arrived at Bidar town later in the evening, Vaishnavi will reach Bengaluru on Saturday night or Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy said two other students — Shashank and Vivek — are safe at Pisochyn in Ukraine. The Indian embassy will evacuate them from there. Reddy and Superintendent of police Dekka Kishor Babu visited the houses of Shashank and Vivek in Bidar on Friday.

Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Karnataka students in Ukraine
