Two Bidar students back home safe from Ukraine

By Express News Service

BIDAR: Two students from Bidar, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, returned to the country on Saturday. Amit Siranje from Mangalpet and Vaishnavi from Narayanpur village of Basavakalyan taluk reached New Delhi on Saturday morning.

While Amit caught a flight to Hyderabad and arrived at Bidar town later in the evening, Vaishnavi will reach Bengaluru on Saturday night or Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy said two other students — Shashank and Vivek — are safe at Pisochyn in Ukraine. The Indian embassy will evacuate them from there. Reddy and Superintendent of police Dekka Kishor Babu visited the houses of Shashank and Vivek in Bidar on Friday.