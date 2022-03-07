Forensic science lab in Hubballi to ease pressure  

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the backdrop of several complaints from investigators and law enforcement agencies that more local forensic science laboratories are necessary, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was earlier Home Minister and is quite familiar with these demands, opened a Forensic Science Laboratory in Hubballi on Sunday. The CM said that a narcotics section too will be added soon.

Earlier, forensic evidence had to be sent to Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Mumbai for examination and reports would take months, thereby delaying court proceedings in criminal cases.

The CM said, “DNA, Cyber, Mobile, Documentation and Audio-Video sections have been already opened here. There is a need to establish a Narcotics section. Already, 80 scientists have been selected for recruitment and they will be appointed at Hubballi and Ballari after training. The law should always be ahead of the criminals and only then crime can be controlled.’’

He said the police has done commendable work in controlling the narcotics menace. Narcotic substances seized by the state police in the last one year is as much as the quantum of narcotics seized in the last five years in the rest of the country. The drugs seized were completely destroyed.