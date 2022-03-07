Girls can usher in immense changes in science: finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that girls pursuing science achieve a lot more, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that they can usher in an immense change in this field.

While speaking at the foundation stone laying event for the Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS) on Sunday, she recalled how her dream project of setting up a planetarium was being realised in Mysuru. The planetarium at the varsity campus will be more than an activity of gazing at the sky but will generate data in real-time which can be used by young scientists.

“There is a cliché that data is the next oil. But it will be of no use if we don’t know how to use it. The country needs a centre where real-time data which is related to astrophysics is available to students and researchers. I wanted to create a centre of astrophysics where not only the current but also the past data are available for use in a guided way with the help of teachers, faculties, and scientists,” she said.

She pointed out that the country needs many more young scientists who in the future can use the data in such a way that benefits all.

Sharing the idea of this project, she said that if Ladakh sky can be viewed from Delhi, it can also be seen from Mysuru for which technology will help. “I wanted to recreate this beautiful, undisturbed Leh sky here in Mysuru,” she said.“This is a little planet to itself where learning becomes charismatic,” she said. Expressing happiness over the participation of many young girl students, she said that girls working in the field of science achieve a lot more, calling them real game-changers.

GST share disparity

As Sitharaman faces opposition ire over the GST share, a degree student from Mysuru questioned her regarding the disparity of GST share among states. She suggested that the student gain more knowledge on GST and said that the economic situation of all states won’t be the same. “A few get lesser tax devolution while others get higher. Development of those states can’t be neglected taking into consideration the tax collection,” she said, according to students who were present during a candid interaction between the Union finance minister and them. Another student submitted a memorandum to her demanding tax-free salary for the giants among Armed Forces.