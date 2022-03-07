STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industrialists want Peenya problems on budget session agenda   

The PIA members, who held a post-budget meeting, urged the government that besides waiving off the hike in electricity tariff, they must ensure that the same does not increase in the immediate future.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peenya Industries Association (PIA) has wished that the problems of the industrial hub, including overhauling of its infrastructure, would be discussed in the budget session which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

“Apart from providing tax rebates to the industry, financial assistance must be extended from the banks and financial institutions. The interest subvention scheme for small- and medium-scale industries aimed at providing short-term credit at subsidised interest rate through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) should be implemented,” urged PIA president B Murali Krishna.

The PIA members, who held a post-budget meeting, urged the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government that besides waiving off the hike in electricity tariff, they must ensure that the same does not increase in the immediate future.

One of the four super speciality hospitals planned across Bengaluru City should be established in the vicinity of the Peenya industrial area, the members have sought, adding, “Once the ambience of the area is enhanced, investments will flow in automatically,” they demanded. Already, the capacity of the PIA has been optimally utilised. A supplementary small or micro industries park must be set up to enhance it further.

To provide seamless connectivity of the area, the Goraguntepalya junction, which is notorious for traffic snarls, must be improved through a flyover or an underpass project, which could be jointly taken up by the BBMP, BDA and National Highways Authority of India, they suggested.

