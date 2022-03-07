Last student from Udupi in Ukraine crosses Poltava

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Glenwill Fernandes (19) an MBBS student of Kharkiv Town National Medical University who happens to be the last student from Udupi district to be in Ukraine has been moving towards the Western border, considered as comparatively safe from the Russian invasion as of today.

Glenwill from Kemmannu in Udupi had left for Ukraine on February 15. His father Melwyn had gone to Delhi to send his son off to Kyiv for his medical education.

However soon within 10 days, Russia declared war on Ukraine putting most of the students in the cities in the eastern part of the country in a desperate situation.

The other six students of Udupi who earlier were stranded in Ukraine are out of that war-torn country and have joined their family members back home.

Glenwill had moved out of war-torn eastern Ukraine and reached Poltava by Sunday noon and their bus took them to Ternopil for further onward journey towards any of the bordering countries like Hungary, Slovakia or Romania.

Back home Glenwill’s father Melwyn Fernandes said he is thankful to Indian Embassy for arranging the buses when some private operators in Kharkiv demanded his son as high as 500 USD (Rs 38,000) for a 19 hours journey from Kharkiv till Lviv in the west earlier.

Melwyn also said Udupi district administration extended all help when it was needed.