STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 

Disha Mannur was one of the five pilots who flew the AI-1947 flight from New Delhi to Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, on February 22 and evacuated 242 Indians.

Published: 07th March 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Disha Mannur

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Disha Mannur, a daughter-in-law of Belagavi, is being appreciated widely for her exemplary work in bringing Indians safely back from war-torn Ukraine.

Settled in New Delhi and working as a pilot for Air India, Disha was one of the five pilots who flew the AI-1947 flight from New Delhi to Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, on February 22 and evacuated 242 Indians.

Disha Mannur, née Gada, who hails from Bhuj in Gujarat, married Aditya Mannur, also a pilot, in 2015. 

Aditya is the son of Belagavi-based Padmaja Prahlad Mannur, an active member of the Goregaon Karnataka Sangha and now residing in Mumbai.

This is not the first time that Disha has been deputed on a major operation. During the Covid pandemic, the couple flew aircraft to Hong Kong, Paris and Singapore to bring medical oxygen and to the US to bring medicines.

Disha, who is in Mumbai for a two-day aviation-related training, said, “I feel great that I was chosen for this operation. I feel good about doing something for the country, students and their worried parents.  

“The other planes were landing at Bucharest and Budapest to evacuate the students. I got a chance to land the plane in Ukraine itself. There were only two planes at the airport. I was a bit scared, but the government of India had already held talks and we were sure that there would be no disturbance,” Disha said.

Disha’s mother-in-law Padmaja Mannur said, “My son and daughter-in-law stay in Delhi. When Disha told me about her operation to Ukraine, I was scared. But she said it was her duty and asked me not to worry. Now, I and Disha’s parents are receiving a lot of appreciation from people.”

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha Mannur Ukraine evacuation Air India
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp