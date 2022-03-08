Karnataka govt to police stations: Survey overstaying foreigners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police stations in the state have been directed to survey foreigners staying illegally in their jurisdictions and submit a report to the government within a month.

“We are concerned about foreigners staying illegally in the state getting involved in criminal activities, including drug peddling. Police stations will have to complete the survey within a month. Jurisdictional officers will be held responsible for any lapses,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Council in response to BJP MLC A Narayanaswamy’s question on action taken against those staying illegally.

‘40 overstaying foreigners in Detention Centre’

In Bengaluru over the last three years, 296 cases against 441 foreign nationals have been registered, including for overstaying and indulging in criminal activities. They will be kept at the Detention Centre in Bengaluru till cases against them are disposed of and they get an Exit Permit from the departments concerned.

Jnanendra said that at present, 40 people are lodged in the Detention Centre. “We need cooperation from states like West Bengal as many people come here with identity cards issued in those states and some of them also get identity cards after coming here,” he said, and added that as of December 2021, 672 foreigners were staying illegally in Bengaluru. Legislators cutting across party lines demanded that the government take stern action against overstaying foreigners.