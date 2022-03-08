STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen's body will be brought to India once shelling stops in Ukraine: Karnataka CM

Published: 08th March 2022 01:20 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will be brought to India once shelling stops there, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Bommai also said that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

