Over 40 fall ill after chlorine leak in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Panic spread across Railway Quarters and neighbouring areas in the city when over 40 people, including schoolchildren, fell ill after inhaling chlorine fumes allegedly leaking from Vani Vilas Water Works on KRS Road on Monday. The incident occurred around 4 pm and the leak was allegedly from the water filter unit.

Several residents, including children travelling in an autorickshaw back home from school, experienced a vomiting sensation and had difficulty in breathing. Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot, stopped the movement of vehicles on KRS Road and stopped chlorine gas leakage.

Children were rushed to Cheluvamba Hospital, while others were taken to Railway Hospital as they complained of a vomiting sensation and difficulty in breathing. Doctors at Cheluvamba Hospital said that all the children, in the age group of 10-15 years, are doing fine. One of the children was a known case of asthma and a special treatment was given to him, they added.

“We were not sure which gas fumes they had inhaled. We have started the necessary treatment and all are fine,” a doctor said. Fire personnel suspected that a stone thrown at the chlorine cylinders might have caused the leak. They are collecting more details.