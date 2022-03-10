STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Today’s results of five states could impact Karnataka polls

While this depends on how the BJP performs on Thursday, some party leaders rule out such a scenario.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:08 AM

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The assembly election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa are likely to have an impact on Karnataka, with a growing buzz that the southern state will go in for early polls with Gujarat in December 2022.

While this depends on how the BJP performs on Thursday, some party leaders rule out such a scenario. “The Bommai government will be completing its term just three or four months later, in 2023. So going for snap polls with Gujarat doesn’t help much. If our party wins in these five states, it will be the same in Karnataka later,” remarked a leader.

Though another leader suggested that the hijab issue, murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga and the government’s achievements can be encashed if early polls are held.

The BJP’s election strategy has been aggressive campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, with their cabinet colleagues being given charge of the states. The BJP is likely to adopt a similar strategy for other states too.

If the party manages to win a state or two with considerable seats, and improve its tally from previous elections, it may work against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his camp in Karnataka, a leader observed. If the Congress’ performance in the five states remains poor, it may spell doom for the party’s unity even in Karnataka, with internal bickering.

