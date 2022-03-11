Critically endangered sawfish netted off Karnataka coast, fishermen reportedly auction it

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A sawfish, considered a critically endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, was accidentally netted by fishermen in Malpe on Thursday. Though it could not be verified immediately, the fish was allegedly auctioned. This may attract punishment for the fishermen similar in magnitude to what is awarded for killing a tiger or elephant.

According to sources, the catch was auctioned at Malpe fisheries harbour on Thursday and the fisheries department office located a few furlongs away was caught unawares. Forest department officials did not arrive at the spot for proper disposal of the fish.

Though fisheries department officials have been educating fishermen on aspects such as following the maritime border and not using artificial lights to net fish, they have not been conducting awareness drives for local fishermen about endangered and protected marine species in recent years.

The 10-foot-long fish was netted by a group of fishermen who ventured into the sea in the deep sea fishing boat 'Sea Captain' and brought to the Malpe fisheries harbour. A crane equipped with a hoist rope was then pressed into service to bring it to the auction area. The fish reportedly weighed about 250 kg. Many people in the harbour area had a glimpse of this giant fish.

The fish was then 'purchased' by a trader from Mangaluru. Dr Shivakumar B H, Assistant Professor in the Department of Marine Biology KU-PGC, Karwar, said that though the species is not poisonous, it is considered critically endangered. "This species has been sighted off the Indian coast less than 10 times in the last decade," he pointed out.