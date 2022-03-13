Every state different, BJP has strategy for each Karnataka seat: CT Ravi

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After winning the Assembly elections in four of the five states, including the hotly contested Uttar Pradesh, the BJP central leadership will now focus on Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections early next year. Party national general secretary CT Ravi says the political conditions in each state will be different and, for Karnataka, they have a strategy for each constituency and will implement it. Excerpts:

How will the results of the five states impact Karnataka elections?

Based on these results, if we claim that we will 100 per cent win Karnataka elections, then it will only be a statement made out of enthusiasm. The political situation in each state will be different and it will also be different at different times. The situation today may change after six months. With our experience in Karnataka, and across the country, we will discuss the election strategy for Karnataka.

Will you have a state-specific strategy?

Yes, we have a strategy for every constituency in the state and we will implement it.

What were the major factors that worked for the BJP in four states?

We always keep in mind four factors — organisation, strong leadership, development works and election management. Strengthening the organisation includes various measures including appointing ‘Page Pramukh’ to making one person in charge of every 30 voters while we also encourage leadership from the booth level. Leadership will not come from designation or position, but by fighting for people and serving them. We have strong leadership at the central level and in the states. The third factor that worked for us is the good works done by our governments. For example, in Uttar Pradesh, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was discussed among people. In Goa, development works taken up by the government had created a positive atmosphere. Along with those factors, election management in terms of giving tickets and responsibilities to the right people and ensuring proper caste combination was also important. All these four factors helped us to get favourable results and it would not have been possible without any one of them.

You had earlier mentioned about the party’s strengths and weaknesses in Karnataka. Can you elaborate?

We know what our strengths and weaknesses are and we will discuss them at the appropriate party forum.

There are speculations about major changes in the government and the party unit in the state. Is this true?

I can not say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to it. If I am given the responsibility of national general secretary in the party, it is not permanent. Giving me charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is not permanent. I may be sent to another state, given another task. Nothing is permanent. The only thing that is permanent is that we all are party workers.

Compared to many other states, the Congress is strong in Karnataka, especially in terms of its organisation and its presence across the state. How do you look at it?

We cannot ignore any force and we cannot take anyone lightly. We have to take everything seriously.

Will the focus of the central leadership now shift to Karnataka after the elections in five states?

Yes, naturally it will happen. We always focus on strengthening the organisation in all the states and special focus will be given to elections.

Do you think early election in Karnataka, along with Gujarat polls later this year, is a possibility?

There is no need for it in Karnataka. It is a different matter if elections across the country are held at the same time. Having elections simultaneously will not help Gujarat or Karnataka.

The accusation is that BJP is planning to go to elections in Karnataka taking up religious issues. Your views?

We always talk about development issues. In Goa and Manipur, we only spoke about development issues and not any religious issue. In UP, we spoke about Garib Kalyan, law and order, green corridor, but the Samajwadi Party brought up the Jinnah issue. We always talk about development.